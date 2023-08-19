The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | Russia's Luna 25, India's Chandrayaan-3 set to land on moon this week

By Brad E. Tucker
August 20 2023 - 5:30am
Chandrayaan-3 with their lander and rover on moon background. Elements of this illustration image furnished by NASA and ISRO. Picture Shutterstock
The race to the moon is constantly increasing, and the dial will go up a notch this week with two missions landing on the moon - by two different countries, neither of which is the US. Russia's Luna 25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 are both landing at the moon's south pole - and that is not a coincidence.

