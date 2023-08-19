The race to the moon is constantly increasing, and the dial will go up a notch this week with two missions landing on the moon - by two different countries, neither of which is the US. Russia's Luna 25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 are both landing at the moon's south pole - and that is not a coincidence.
Luna 25 is the latest mission built by Russia to the moon. In fact, it is at least the 25th mission by the USSR/Russia to the moon, and one of many moon rovers they have built. However, the last mission, Luna 24, was nearly 50 years ago.
Luna 25 was launched last week, and is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole late on Monday or Tuesday.
The mission has been in development for over a decade, facing numerous delays. It was most recently scheduled for launch last year, but after a few final delays, it was finally launched 10 days ago. Luna 25 is planned to operate on the moon for a least a year, and has eight science instruments onboard. They are designed to measure the composition of the moon dirt - called regolith, and rocks.
About two days after Luna 25 lands, India's Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon. It is India's third mission to the moon, and hopefully the first to successfully land on the surface.
Chandrayaan-1 was an orbiter around the moon, and one of the first missions to show that the moon's south pole had large amounts of ice. Chandrayaan-2 had an orbiter, lander and rover that attempted a landing in September 2019. However, the lander didn't have a soft (controlled) landing, but had a hard landing (a technical way of saying crash).
That setback didn't stop India, and they rebuilt the lander and rover in only three-and-a-half years. If they are successful, they will be the fourth country to successfully have a rover on the moon - after Russia, the US, and China.
Both of these missions are focused on the ice contained at the lunar south pole. Ice is not just useful for supporting humans; it is frozen H2O. The hydrogen and oxygen can be separated and turned into things like rocket fuel.
And more missions are planned.
MORE SUNDAY SPACE COLUMNS:
NASA is working with private companies who will land their own missions on the moon. Intuitive Machines is scheduled for a launch in mid-November, which will carry more experiments to the moon.
And they have two more missions planned after in early 2024. One will carry the first supplies for human habitation for NASA's future Artemis missions. They will also launch a separate mission to the moon that will go digging in the lunar regolith (soil), measuring the amount of ice and resources that can be used. All of these will head for the lunar south pole.
China has its next mission, Chang'e 6 planned for the moon in May 2024. Like its last mission, it will extract samples from the surface, and return them back to Earth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.