Two length-of-the-field tries announced Kaine Pagura's put a shoulder injury behind.
And the Queanbeyan Kangaroos' 44-8 demolition of second-placed Belconnen United Sharks at Freebody Oval on Saturday announced the ladder leaders were back to their best - just in time for Canberra Raiders Cup finals.
Albeit with one small caveat - it was against an under-strength Sharks, who were without seven of their starting 13 including captain-coach Zac Patch.
Kangaroos coach Sam Williams said - aside from his side hitting its straps within sight of finals - Pagura was the highlight, with the fullback producing a couple of stunning tries.
Williams felt the Kangaroos hadn't been at their best in recent weeks, having already wrapped up the minor premiership - something he said wouldn't mean anything if they didn't go on with it.
"Kaine Pagura, our fullback, was really good for us. He scored a couple of length-of-the-field tries in the first half that really set the tone for us," he said.
"He was fantastic. It was good having him back on board. He was probably the highlight and the best player for us."
Patch didn't want to take anything away from the Kangaroos' emphatic performance, but he was looking forward to the chance to take on the minor premiers with a full side.
He was expecting to get that back over the next fortnight, with some of their omissions more precautionary.
Patch liked the efforts of young middle Dylan Grant, who came up to cover the absences.
"A bit of a tough day in the office. Obviously won't take anything away from the Roos, they're a good, quality football side, but we were pretty underdone today," Patch said.
"A lot of experience and size through our middle we had out."
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup: Tuggeranong Bushrangers 66 bt Yass Magpies 0; West Belconnen Warriors 27 bt Woden Valley Rams 24; Queanbeyan Kangaroos 44 bt Belconnen United Sharks 8; Queanbeyan Blues 38 bt Gungahlin Bulls 33.
Katrina Fanning Shield: Yass Magpies 42 bt Gungahlin Bulls 12; Goulburn Bulldogs forfeited to West Belconnen Warriors; Harden Worhawks 38 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers 6; Queanbeyan Kangaroos forfeited to Woden Valley Rams.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
