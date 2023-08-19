Matildas fans do not disappoint, Canberra's only public live site to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup had a roaring crowd to cheer on the Tillies.
Numbers thinned out to a few hundred but determined fans braved the seven-degree weather to see the Matildas face Sweden for a chance to win a bronze medal.
Even though Sweden scored a first-half goal, the atmosphere was still hopeful and energetic, before Sweden deservedly prevailed 2-0.
Winning the third-place match against Sweden in Brisbane would be yet another historic moment for Australia, which has never finished in the top three in a FIFA Women's World Cup.
Sisters Fiona Bridges and Natalie Ikin rugged up under a tree in Garema Place for a more special reason. After a lifetime of not seeing women on sports screens, the pair were intent on watching every last minute of the Matildas play in the World Cup.
"We're in our 50s ... and we grew up with swimming, tennis and gymnastics, and they don't have emotional expression the way soccer does. We're seeing women yell, scream and express themselves in ways we didn't see, but it's in a very healthy environment," Ms Bridges said.
She was proud of the team and excited for the next generation to witness what they never did.
"We're not leaving till it's over," Sujan Pakhrin Tamang said.
In the front, diehard fan Megan Wilson felt the Matildas deserved to have an audience to see it through with them to the end.
"They've worked their butts off to be here," she said.
"We're one of the smaller countries in the World Cup and they've done so well."
Sweden had not lost a match in the World Cup until they clashed with Spain in a semi-final killer.
The winners of Saturday's match will win a little over $4 million as compared to $3.8 million for the team that places fourth.
The prize money for winning the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy at the final match on Sunday is more than $179 million, three times more than it was in 2019 - about $47 million.
At the FIFA Men's World Cup last year, the Argentinian men's team earned a $689 million reward for winning the tournament.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
