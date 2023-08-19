Sung Kevn Oh, also known as Peter, has been missing since 10.15am Saturday morning.
The 76-year-old was last seen in Bruce wearing a a grey winter jacket, black pants, black and white runners, a dark-coloured cap, and glasses.
He is described as being of Asian appearance, with a slim build, balding with short black/grey hair on the back and sides, and dark-coloured eyes.
ACT Policing is asking for the public's help to find the missing man as Sung's family is concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Sung, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7514663.
