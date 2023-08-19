Josiah Leallifano has spent much of his teenage years carrying the burden of a famous surname.
The nephew of former Brumbies and Wallabies legend Christian Lealiifano, Josiah has often been compared to his uncle.
It's why Vikings coach Nick Scrivener was so careful to slowly develop the youngster rather than rush him into first grade straight out of school.
After progressing through colts and second grade, Lealiifano was handed the reins as first grade flyhalf at the start of the year and he quickly lived up to the potential, leading his side to the minor premiership.
The patient approach continues to pay off, with the 22-year-old steering Vikings past Royals 42-29 in Saturday afternoon's John I Dent Cup preliminary final.
Tuggeranong will play Gungahlin in next week's grand final and Lealiifano has his sights on emulating his uncle and delivering the side a premiership in Scrivener's final game in charge.
"Christian won one in his first year here as first grade 10," Lealiifano said. "Hopefully I can follow that.
"It's amazing to be through to the grand final, especially in our 50th year. The boys really pulled through after a [disappointing] performance last week. We really stepped up and got the job done.
"The chance to win the premiership in our 50th year is really special for us. It adds a bit of pressure but it's good pressure for us going into next week so hopefully we can get the job done."
While Christian has moved away from Canberra and now plays for Moana Pasifika, Josiah continues to have a close relationship with the playmaker.
The pair regularly communicate and Christian acts as a mentor for his nephew.
So while Josiah has aspired to forge his own path on the rugby field, he knows exactly where to turn for advice ahead of next week's grand final.
"[Christian's] over every time he's down in Canberra," Lealiifano said. "It's good to have a mentor like that.
"I'll send him a text this week. With all that experience he's got in finals, hopefully he's got a few pointers."
Saturday's preliminary final was hanging in the balance at half-time, with Vikings leading 18-15.
Tuggeranong put the foot down early in the second, three tries in 11 minutes allowing the side to kick clear 37-15.
Royals fought back with a pair of tries to cut the deficit to eight with 10 minutes remaining before Lealiifano closed out the contest with a late five-pointer.
"It was a mentality thing," he said. "At the start of the game we started well and we kept fighting towards the end. We stuck in and were aggressive in defence and we got the job done."
