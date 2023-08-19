Transport for NSW turned away people driving up to Perisher for two hours on Saturday.
In a "road turnaround" between 10am and 12pm vehicles were asked to head back, with parking at Perisher also becoming full.
An Instagram user filmed the queue which showed just how many visitors were headed to the ski resort to make the most of the fresh snowfall. Vehicles can be seen lining up for about a kilometre.
"We anticipated peak snow days this weekend due to our recent snowfall here at Perisher, which was communicated to our guests," Robert Lloyd, marketing director at Perisher said.
Even with reasonably strong winds, the majority of the lifts at Perisher were running throughout the day.
While guests were free to explore 3000 acres of terrain encompassing all four resorts, Mr Llyod asked visitors to come prepared.
"If you are coming up to Perisher this weekend, please plan ahead, catch the Skitube or shuttle if you can, and stay up to date on the latest weather and snow reports via the Perisher app," he said.
The resort received about 5cm of snowfall overnight, bringing a total of 32cm of snowfall in the last few days.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At Thredbo, the coat of fresh snow was about 10cm thick, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Winds are expected to weaken on Sunday with minimal snowfall in the alpine areas.
"We will still see a couple of showers ... maybe a little bit of snow but not a huge amount today. Tomorrow we may see another little dusting of snow, but it's more likely we'll see some showers around on Tuesday as the next system moves through," a Bureau spokesperson said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.