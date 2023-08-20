The trauma of those last days in Kabul is reported in two books that provide dramatic and eyewitness accounts of the sudden fall of the country and terror that engulfed Kabul as the Taliban entered. Both long-time Kabul journalist and resident Andrew Quilty and former diplomat and singer Fred Smith have written hart-rending books about what it's like to be an individual caught up in such dramatic events. Smith begins his book with a stunning vignette: a young Afghan girl disappears from his arms in the chaos and shoving at the airport gate as the last evacuation flights are leaving. One moment she is safe, the next, gone. Smith (appearing at the Writers' Festival on Saturday) describes in detail what it felt like to be in Kabul that August as the sparrows flew and the winter closed in.