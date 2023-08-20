Ostensibly, the program, the books, and debate was all about Afghanistan. In reality, it was all about us.
It was, supposedly, the good war - a popular struggle against backward religious fundamentalists. Something went very wrong. At the Canberra Writer's Festival three key themes emerged.
The most gut-wrenching was to our illusions.
Nobody wanted to believe an Australian soldier could murder unarmed Afghan farmers, bully colleagues, and intimidate, possibly bash, a woman with whom he was having an affair. Even after Justice Anthony Besanko decided - on balance of probability - former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith had done exactly this, many politicians and soldiers have refused to examine what this means for our country and military.
Roberts-Smith is appealing the 700-page, tightly-reasoned judgement that vindicating the reporting of Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie. Both journalists have now doubled-down, writing two weighty and newly-released books detailing of what really occurred in Afghanistan, and the trial.
For many, it will be riveting reading. Others will prefer to look away. They shouldn't.
The voluminous content of the books themselves are quickly dealt with. Although both journalists cover the same events in exhaustive detail, the books are different. McKenzie's account is tightly focused. We learn how he reports; who was doing what, when, and how. He operates with precision, picking out not just what he's being told, but what's missing.
Masters covers the same events but produces a different take. He argues the war crimes trial reveals the way power works in Australia today. This battle deployed money and media heft in an attempt to decide which ideals would guide the country. Myth and wishful thinking, or veracity, honesty and truth? The day after the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case the headlines shouted "truth wins". Over the weekend we heard how fragile and tenuous that victory was.
If COVID hadn't delayed the trial and allowed Major-General Paul Brereton's war crimes report to uncover further critical evidence; the journalists could have lost. Masters also explains Fairfax's critical role backing reporters. That company went on to risk $25 million defending its journalism.
Fairfax's chief financial officer, David Housego, played a critical role backing that reporting. He had also worn the much-coveted sandy beret of the SAS, winning his while serving with the British territorial regiment. He died from cancer before the trial was over but an unspoken question remains: would today's accountants have the same fortitude?
This leads to another theme - the critical role played by many in the army, including especially Major-General Jeff Sengelman - in exposing the military's failures. During his summing-up barrister Nicholas Owens SC emphasised in the SAS 'you toed the line and did not make waves. There was a culture of silence'. Liberal parliamentarian Andrew Hastie is another who stuck true to his principles and did not buckle to the almost overwhelming demand he should simply 'get with the program'.
Writing helps us explore humanity in its full dimensions and that was another theme lifting what occurred in Afghanistan from simple stories about the past to what it means to be Australian. How did our deployment end and what should we do now? What sort of a world do we want to live in today?
The trauma of those last days in Kabul is reported in two books that provide dramatic and eyewitness accounts of the sudden fall of the country and terror that engulfed Kabul as the Taliban entered. Both long-time Kabul journalist and resident Andrew Quilty and former diplomat and singer Fred Smith have written hart-rending books about what it's like to be an individual caught up in such dramatic events. Smith begins his book with a stunning vignette: a young Afghan girl disappears from his arms in the chaos and shoving at the airport gate as the last evacuation flights are leaving. One moment she is safe, the next, gone. Smith (appearing at the Writers' Festival on Saturday) describes in detail what it felt like to be in Kabul that August as the sparrows flew and the winter closed in.
All these wildly different accounts help to demonstrate the human cost of anodyne political decisions made by well-fed politicians and advisers in comfortable sofa's light-years away from what happens on the ground. President Trump's decision to pull the rug from under a government that was riddled with corruption meant Kabul's fall was just a matter of time.
This is the third theme, an issue confronting the country today. It's not just a question about how Canberra should interact with the Taliban regime in Kabul but a broader issue of international human rights. No matter what military or diplomatic position this country takes, nothing will change in the sands and mountains of Afghanistan. Should Australia recognise reality and accept a new government is running the country in which we fought for so long?
Ambassador Wahidullah Waissi, the former government's representative, is now an ambassador for an idea. His Embassy issues visas, but there is no guarantee they will be recognised by the Taliban. The government issues 'do not travel' warnings for good reason - there is no guarantee of safety. No Australian has a longer, deeper connection to the country than ANU Professor William Maley who regularly visited the capital the last time the Taliban controlled Kabul. Today he can't travel.
Meanwhile. Washington and Canberra push ahead implementing plans for the future drawn up in air-conditioned rooms in Western capitals. Unfortunately, what seemed obvious to well-trained bureaucrats confidently commanding spread-sheets on desk-tops fails to mesh with the reality of an impoverished, backward nation that nobody really bothered to understand. Plans to reconstruct Afghanistan have always been fanciful.
Deploying money and military power alone is not enough to change the world. It's become obvious today that Canberra needs to chart a new way of interacting with intractable issues. Examining what happened in Afghanistan is a good way to start.
Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.
