Anthony Albanese defends $3.75m in taxpayer-funded VIP flights, hits back at 'Airbus Albo' tag

By Karen Barlow
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the almost $4 million spent on taxpayer-funded flights as work and necessary, turning a question back to critics, "Which flight should I have not attended?"

