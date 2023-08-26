The Canberra Times
'It ends up eating itself': Byron Bay Mayor Michael Lyon on the holiday rentals crushing local tourism economies

By John Hanscombe
August 27 2023 - 5:30am
He was like another grandparent to the kids, says Shoalhaven mayor Amanda Findley of the old fellow who lived next door in the small town of Milton on the NSW South Coast.

