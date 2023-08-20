Is it time for Xavier Savage to make his NRL return?
Savage has only played one NRL game for the Raiders this season, with a broken jaw and a hamstring injury keeping him on the sideline.
But he showed how damaging his scintillating speed can be in his NSW Cup return on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick and playing a hand in another try.
He's shifted back to the wing this season, with fellow young gun Chevy Stewart going ahead of him in the fullback pecking order.
But Savage's ability to break the game open with his pace alone could help the Green Machine's attack click into gear.
With Albert Hopoate's rib injury forcing him off at half-time, the door is open for Savage to sprint through.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also has Harley Smith-Shields and James Schiller, who replaced Hopoate against the Bulldogs, as options for the wing.
Stuart said Hopoate's injury, which he carried into the Bulldogs game, wasn't too bad.
"I don't know the extent of it, but once it settles down we'll see where it's at," he said.
"I don't think it's too serious, though."
The Raiders are basically home when it comes to finals. Win one of their last two - against Brisbane and Cronulla - and they're there.
They could be there now, but it would take something like North Queensland upsetting Penrith in the final round for them to miss out.
That Cowboys win might not be completely out of the question, with the Panthers having form in resting players in the final round - having done so last year against North Queensland.
Only one of the Sydney Roosters or South Sydney can make it, with the pair playing each in the final round to potentially decide who goes on to play in the finals.
Josh Addo-Carr must've forgotten they have TV cameras everywhere at the footy these days. Good ones, too.
He tried to convince everyone he'd scored a diving try right in the back corner of in-goal area.
Problem was even the punters in row Z of the bleachers could see he'd grounded well out. Not to mention the high-definition cameras.
He also tried to con the referee into giving him a penalty for a crusher tackle. Talk about "foxxing".
It seems the whole Bulldogs team forgot there were massive video screens when they decided to challenge a goal-line drop-out decision in the second half.
The screen showed a replay of Elliott Whitehead clearly kicking the ball - which he'd just dropped - before it hit the ground.
But despite the 13m by 17m TV right behind them, the Bulldogs still decided to challenge.
Not surprisingly, it was unsuccessful.
