The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

NRL: Canberra Raiders' Xavier Savage looms as Albert Hopoate replacement

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Savage is back up and running for the Raiders. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Xavier Savage is back up and running for the Raiders. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Is it time for Xavier Savage to make his NRL return?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.