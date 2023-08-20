The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese defends $3.75m in taxpayer-funded VIP flights, hits back at 'Airbus Albo' tag

By Karen Barlow
August 20 2023 - 3:08pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the almost $4 million spent on taxpayer-funded flights as work and necessary, turning a question back to critics, "Which flight should I have not attended?"

