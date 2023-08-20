The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Michelle Grattan | Anthony Albanese gets his way with AUKUS at national Labor conference

By Michelle Grattan
Updated August 20 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Predictably, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese got his way on AUKUS at Labor's national conference on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.