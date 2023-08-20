Motorcyclist slips in early morning incident along Barton Highway

A motorcyclist has slipped and fallen in an incident early on Monday morning along the Barton Highway.
The incident occurred around 7.15am just past Curran Drive in the northbound lanes of the Barton Highway.
Emergency services reported there were no other vehicles involved, and the patient was not transported to hospital.
Paramedics and fire crews were on the scene, where they assessed the motorcyclist and treated minor injuries.
Emergency services said traffic was not being affected as a result of the incident.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a road weather alert at 4am on Monday, which was lifted just before 9am.
"Reduced visibility in fog will make road conditions dangerous during Monday morning in the Canberra area," they said in a warning.
The Bureau urged motorists to continue to take care this morning, as low hanging cloud lingers in the ACT.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
