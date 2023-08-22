Five things you can do this weekend in Canberra

Adapted by playwright Tim McGarry from the bestselling novel by Australian author Colleen McCullough, this play tells the story of an unusual romance. Tim (played by Ben Goss) is a 25-year-old labourer with a mild intellectual disability. While working as a gardener for Mary, a middle-aged executive, he develops strong feelings for her and their friendship blossoms into romance. But Tim's protective family are dubious about the relationship and suspicious about Mary's motives. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre at various times from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, August 26, 2023. See: theq.net.au.