The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What to do in Canberra: Tim, Miss Peony and The Presets are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five things you can do this weekend in Canberra
Five things you can do this weekend in Canberra

From plays to comedy and live music, here are five things to do in Canberra this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.