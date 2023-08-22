Five things you can do this weekend in Canberra

From plays to comedy and live music, here are five things to do in Canberra this weekend.
This play tells the story of Lily, whose grandmother was a beauty queen back in Hong Kong. She doesn't care that times have changed, that Lily lives in a new country and a new century. She sees a granddaughter caught between worlds. So Poh Poh (grandmother) pushes Lily into entering the highly competitive Miss Peony beauty pageant, and no matter how hard Lily tries to wriggle out of it, her grandma wont take no for an answer. And to make matters worse, she's a ghost.
This is a new comedy about our need for connection to family, the past, the future and each other. As in real life, these characters switch between English, Cantonese and Mandarin, so the show is surtitled in English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times from Wednesday, August 23 to Saturday, August 26. 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Adapted by playwright Tim McGarry from the bestselling novel by Australian author Colleen McCullough, this play tells the story of an unusual romance. Tim (played by Ben Goss) is a 25-year-old labourer with a mild intellectual disability. While working as a gardener for Mary, a middle-aged executive, he develops strong feelings for her and their friendship blossoms into romance. But Tim's protective family are dubious about the relationship and suspicious about Mary's motives. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre at various times from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, August 26, 2023. See: theq.net.au.
Sing along to all your favourite show tunes played on a pumping club system, along with special pop-up drag and live performances to blow you away. Expect to hear: Hamilton, Sondheim, Six, Muriel's Wedding, Disney, Smash, Les Mis, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked and more. It's on at One22, 122 Alinga Street, Canberra on Saturday, August 26 at 5pm. See: events.humanitix.com/cbcanberra1.
Tommy Little, the self-described "reigning d---head of Australian comedy" is back with a new show. He finds the humour in being robbed, generational bedroom behaviour, his standing in the art world, his semi-narcoleptic housemate and six months of world record training for nothing. He's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
In 2003 two young Sydneysiders started making beats together at their inner-city studio. They began by banging out DJ sets in small clubs, testing out tracks they'd made together at home alongside tunes that were inspiring them at the time. In the 20 years since, The Presets' live show has grown into an audio-visual behemoth that's dominated festival main stages around the world.
This 18+ event on at UC Refectory on Saturday, August 26 at 8pm. For tickets see: moshtix.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
