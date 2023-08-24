At Humble House Gallery in Fyshwick from August 26 to September 24 is Heroes, Heroines and Bastards, a subversive take on some of Western society's classic tropes and cultural icons with a humorous twist. See: humblehouse.com.au.
Opening at M16 Artspace on Thursday August 31 at 6pm are three new exhibitions. In Gallery 1, Melody Spangaro's [De]Constructed Landscapes contains contemporary Vanitases that create a tale of vastness and intimacy, creation and destruction, power and helplessness. In Gallery 2, Uberlastung (emotional overload) by Freya Jobbins and Shani Nottingham is a collaborative work in which the artists explore their experiences of PTSD, anxiety and ADHD and how they navigate around these roadblocks with their art. In Gallery 3, Rosalie Urosevic's Desert, Sea, Moon is a textile exhibition in which the shapes used are intended to invoke forms found in the natural world - in landscapes, in the sky, in the water. And in the Chutespace, Carol Cooke's Judge Me by My Cover comments on observations of life as she sees it, through stitch. The exhibitions are on until Sunday, September 24. For more information, see: m16artspace.com.au.
Two new exhibitions are now on at Grainger Gallery. David Toner's first solo exhibition, The Arrival, contains imagined landscapes in which the ghosts of Australia's past haunt the atmospheric hues. Pop artist Johnny Romeo's Year of the Sasquatch is his first show at the gallery. The shows are on until September 10. For more information, see: graingergallery.com.au.
On Wednesday August 30 from 12.40pm to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series presents the Callistemon Quartet performing the Piano Quartet (movement 2) by Max-Peter Meyer and Faure's Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor. $15 includes program and refreshments. Bookings: trybooking.com/CJEOU or by phoning 6232 7248. See: wesleycanberra.org.au/music.
The next CSO Chamber Classics concert is on at Albert Hall on Sunday, August 27 at 2pm (doors open 1.30pm). The program features Dvorak's Nocturne in B major op. 40, Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D major and a CSO commission, Canberra composer Sally Greenaway's The Sky is Also Yours. See: cso.org.au.
Chaika Theatre presents this comedy-drama by Lucy Kirkwood in which the mysterious relationship between the married occupants of an isolated seaside cottage and their unexpected guest gradually unravels. Through the three characters we see a history spanning decades and continents, a workplace across generations and a wider network of family and community. It's on at ACT HUB from August 31 to September 9 - various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au.
