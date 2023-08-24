The Canberra Times
Capital Life from August 26, 2023: new art at M16 and Grainger Gallery

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
At Humble House Gallery, see works by Johnny Romeo, left, and Karen Chappelow. Pictures supplied
Humble House 

At Humble House Gallery in Fyshwick from August 26 to September 24 is Heroes, Heroines and Bastards, a subversive take on some of Western society's classic tropes and cultural icons with a humorous twist. See: humblehouse.com.au.

