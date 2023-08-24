Opening at M16 Artspace on Thursday August 31 at 6pm are three new exhibitions. In Gallery 1, Melody Spangaro's [De]Constructed Landscapes contains contemporary Vanitases that create a tale of vastness and intimacy, creation and destruction, power and helplessness. In Gallery 2, Uberlastung (emotional overload) by Freya Jobbins and Shani Nottingham is a collaborative work in which the artists explore their experiences of PTSD, anxiety and ADHD and how they navigate around these roadblocks with their art. In Gallery 3, Rosalie Urosevic's Desert, Sea, Moon is a textile exhibition in which the shapes used are intended to invoke forms found in the natural world - in landscapes, in the sky, in the water. And in the Chutespace, Carol Cooke's Judge Me by My Cover comments on observations of life as she sees it, through stitch. The exhibitions are on until Sunday, September 24. For more information, see: m16artspace.com.au.