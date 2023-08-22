Rob writes: "Not just Labor, the Coalition too, has lost the vision that used to 'drive' politics. Both have been dumbed down by the decline in membership and the disengagement of the masses. And you (the media) can't have it both ways when it comes to boring ALP public events. With the increased focus on politics the 24-hour news cycle and the exaggerated reporting of any dissent, the public image is carefully managed so that party unity is preserved. Gone are the days of Labor blood-letting fueled by big egos and blind ideology. The major parties both have become bland and as a consequence now only command about 30 per cent each of the primary vote. We will soon enter a long term of minority governments in coalition with minor parties."