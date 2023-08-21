The Canberra Times
Person injured as three men flee scene of serious crash in Harrison

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:44am
Three men ran from a car involved in a two-vehicle crash that left a person injured, police say.

