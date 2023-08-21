Three men ran from a car involved in a two-vehicle crash that left a person injured, police say.
Police said they they received multiple calls about a collision involving a Nissan Leaf and a Holden Commodore on Flemington Road just before 11pm on Saturday, August 19.
Witnesses told police three men fled the Commodore shortly after it and the Leaf collided. One of the four people in the Leaf recieved minor injuries in the crash.
Police searched the area and said they found three men nearby.
"As none of them nominated a driver of the vehicle, all were subsequently arrested and charged with failing to provide particulars following a collision, failing to render assistance to an injured person and either refusing to provide a breath sample or drink driving," police said in a statement.
The men are scheduled to appear in court in October, police said.
They urged anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage of the Commodore before the collision to contact Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or via its website and quote reference 7515090.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.