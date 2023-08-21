Times Past: August 22, 1967

Prior to fluoride being introduced into Canberra's water supply in 1964, there was much debate about whether it would be of any real health benefit. However, on this day in 1967, The Canberra Times featured a story in the affirmative of the positive health benefits.
The fluoridation of Canberra's water supply since 1964 has produced a 14 per cent improvement in the decay rate of children's teeth and a 6 per cent reduction in all dental defects.
The director general of the Department of Health, Sir William Refshauge, gave the figures at the opening of a Dental Health Education workshop at the Australian National University.
He said the department's child dental service was conducting a survey to record the results of fluoridation in Canberra. It was hoped an improvement of 60 to 70 per cent in the decay rate would be shown by the late 1970s, when results for children who had had fluoride all their lives would be available. "When fluoridation is much more widely accepted a big step towards solving the problem of dental health generally and that of dental manpower will have been made," he said. "For instance, it has been estimated that one engineer responsible for the fluoridation of the public water supply of a city the size of New York could prevent more cavities in children's teeth than the city's 8000 dentists could fill even if they worked at the problem full-time."
Sir William thought the greatest problem of dentistry in Australia was manpower. Most of the old reluctance about seeking treatment had been overcome, but there were proportionately fewer dentists to meet the growing demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.