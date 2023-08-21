Times Past: August 22, 1967

He said the department's child dental service was conducting a survey to record the results of fluoridation in Canberra. It was hoped an improvement of 60 to 70 per cent in the decay rate would be shown by the late 1970s, when results for children who had had fluoride all their lives would be available. "When fluoridation is much more widely accepted a big step towards solving the problem of dental health generally and that of dental manpower will have been made," he said. "For instance, it has been estimated that one engineer responsible for the fluoridation of the public water supply of a city the size of New York could prevent more cavities in children's teeth than the city's 8000 dentists could fill even if they worked at the problem full-time."