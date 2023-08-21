The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 22, 1967

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of the paper on this day in 1967.
The front page of the paper on this day in 1967.

Prior to fluoride being introduced into Canberra's water supply in 1964, there was much debate about whether it would be of any real health benefit. However, on this day in 1967, The Canberra Times featured a story in the affirmative of the positive health benefits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.