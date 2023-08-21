A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an anti-vaccination protest leader after he failed to attend court because of his apparent inability to travel on "your stolen roads".
James Edward Greer, 46, did not attend the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was due to fight two charges stemming from his arrest during the Convoy to Canberra protests in February 2022.
Prosecutor David Swan said he had exchanged emails last week with Greer, who claimed to be "currently on the ocean in the Queens Land Community Region [sic]".
Greer's email also indicated he was not coming to court because his lack of a current driver's licence prevented him using "stolen roads".
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker did not accept the explanation.
"A warrant will issue for Mr Greer's arrest," she said.
Greer, a noted "doomsday prepper" from Western Australia, was one of the leaders of an anti-vaccination movement that brought thousands of protesters to Canberra last year.
While members of the convoy were unlawfully camped in the parliamentary triangle, police received intelligence that Greer had a sawn-off firearm in his camouflage-coloured truck.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, which they found in the centre of the Patrick White Lawns, in Parkes, while they were clearing campsites.
During a search, police claim to have found a .22 bolt-action rifle and 124 rounds of ammunition in a storage cupboard towards the back of the vehicle.
The weapon, which had a shortened barrel and stock, was allegedly loaded with a single round.
He has been charged with the unauthorised possession of a firearm and ammunition.
After being granted bail at his first court appearance, the 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The following month, Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw told Senate estimates Greer also had a map of Parliament House at the time of his arrest.
"Some of those [plans] are publicly available. but it was just, of course, of interest to us," he said.
Commissioner Kershaw indicated authorities were "concerned" by the discovery.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
