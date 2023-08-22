The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Your ultimate Father's Day foodie gift guide

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your foodie dad? Picture Shutterstock
Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your foodie dad? Picture Shutterstock

Does your dad love to be in the kitchen? Does he love it when you're in the kitchen making something for him? Does he love a drink, or coffee or is he happy on the couch with the game and a big bag of chips? Here's our Father's Day gift guide just for dad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.