Does your dad love to be in the kitchen? Does he love it when you're in the kitchen making something for him? Does he love a drink, or coffee or is he happy on the couch with the game and a big bag of chips? Here's our Father's Day gift guide just for dad.
1. Ironclad Co is cast iron cookware handmade to be handed down. Can be used on all cooking surfaces, from induction cooktop to roaring campfire. From $199. ironcladpan.com.au
2. Little Giant is famous for its wombat bottle and support of animal rescue. Wines are crafted from premium South Australian fruit. And now there's beer too. littlegiantaustralia.com.au
3. Traeger Timberline 850 grill is a top-of-the-line barbecue for a dad who's king of the tongs. You can monitor this one from an app too. $3799. traeger.com
4. Nespresso's Vertuo Creatista does it all, integrating Breville's barista steam wand for authentic, Insta-ready latte art and milk creations. $1099. nespresso.com
5. The Drinkmate OmniFizz can carbonate almost anything. Add some sparkle to water, juice, iced tea, cocktails, wine and more. $109. drinkmate-aus.com.au
6. The Dinner Party is all about sophisticated home entertaining from fine dining chef Martin Benn. Features nine menus for memorable feasts. Hardie Grant. $60. hardiegrant.com
7. Thermos' Guardian 530ml stainless steel food jar keeps its contents hot for up to nine hours or cold up to 22 hours. Perfect for his work lunch. $69.99. thermos.com.au
8. Proper Crisps' newest thicker, crunchier crisp range Big Cut is just the thing for a proper dad. Four bold new flavours. Properly Australian too. $6.50 propercrisps.com
9. Palatable's super Canberra wine district tea towel might convince dad to get involved in the washing up. Or at least plan a day trip. $29. palatableteatowels.com.au
10. Halliday Wine Club membership gets dad two gold-medal wines from five-star wineries delivered every month. Includes tasting notes. $139. winecompanion.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
