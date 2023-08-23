If you thought that Taylor Swift fever had died down in Canberra, think again.
It seems you can't go anywhere at the moment without running into some sort of Swiftie event.
Whether you got tickets to the upcoming The Eras Tour or if you're still suffering a death by a thousand cuts, here's where you can show your Tay-Tay love in Canberra.
Drop everything now! It may have been more than a month since Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released but it's never too late to celebrate the album that gave us such gems as Back to December, Mean, Sparks Fly and Mine.
Hit the dancefloor at The Basement this Friday for a night that is sure to be sparkling. There will be custom light-up wristbands for the first 100 people, Taylor-themed badges and masks from every era, and Speak Now-themed cocktails. Taylor merch, Speak Now-inspired outfits or just generally wearing the colour purple is highly encouraged.
Friday, 7pm. Tickets from Oztix.
Taylor Swift but make it classical. The ever-popular Candlelight concerts are taking on Taylor Swift in next month's performance at the National Gallery of Australia.
Hear songs like Lover, You Belong With Me, Love Story and Shake It Off in a whole new way as the string quartet takes to the stage surrounded by candles.
September 15, 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets from feverup.com.
In the words of Taylor Swift - "make the friendship bracelets - take a moment and taste it".
Any die-hard Swiftie will know that The Eras Tour has been the home of swapping homemade friendship bracelets, but anyone who wants to get in on the action can head along to Transit Bar next month for a special friendship bracelet swap event.
There will be 100 per cent Taylor Swift being played over the speakers all night long, as well as free heart-shaped sunnies for the first 50 people, and a friendship bracelet-making station.
September 23, 8pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
The album that will forever be a defining point in Swift's career is finally getting the re-release treatment.
Celebrate 1989 (Taylor's Version) at Transit Bar - just days after the October 27 release date. The event will play all of the tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) - including the vault tracks - and then it's 100 per cent Taylor Swift all night long.
We never go out of style! Dress up in your best 1989-themed outfit for a chance to win one of the best-dressed prizes. There will also be free glitter and Chupa Chups, and Swiftie-themed drinks on the night.
November 11, 9pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Bond with other Swifties over brunch, and celebrate the songwriting queen's upcoming Eras Tour at an experience ready to deliver "style", "peace" and "happiness".
Bring along your crew and enjoy a meal from the enchanted Taylor-themed menu whilst listening to her timeless songs across all albums.
Expect lip-sync battles, trivia and prizes for the best dressed so grab your cowboy boots.
November 25 and 26. 242 Northbourne Avenue. Tickets from explorehidden.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
