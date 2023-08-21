The Canberra Times
ACT court sentences Keegan Ford for throwing Big Mac at police officer

August 22 2023
Keegan Ford leaves court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Keegan Ford leaves court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale

An Australian Defence Force Academy cadet has been "teased mercilessly" and nicknamed "the Hamburglar" after he lobbed a Big Mac through the window of a police car, hitting an officer.

