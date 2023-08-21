An Australian Defence Force Academy cadet has been "teased mercilessly" and nicknamed "the Hamburglar" after he lobbed a Big Mac through the window of a police car, hitting an officer.
The man then fled the scene, while wearing a Moon Boot, in "panic and shock that the burger actually hit police" from his position five metres away.
Keegan Ford, aged in his early 20s, received a non-conviction order in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a front-line community service provider.
About 3.45am on May 14, police were patrolling East Row in Civic in a marked police car.
Ford threw a Big Mac, which went through the window of the car, and hit a police officer in the face, chest and leg area.
After a short foot pursuit, Ford was arrested and taken to the watch house.
Ford's lawyer, Tiffany Wilken, said her client didn't intend to hit the officer "but he does accept his actions were reckless".
"A Big Mac is widely known as being a sloppy burger," Ms Wilken said.
"When thrown from five metres, remnants of a slop rather than a hard object [hit the officer]."
She argued Ford had not intended to "escape by way of hobble" but fleeing was "an automatic reaction of panic and shock that the burger actually hit police at all".
Ms Wilken said the cadet had been "teased relentlessly" since the incident and was being called "the Hamburglar".
She told the court Ford had aspirations to become a pilot and he had an "extensive history of being an excellent role model".
A criminal conviction could cause Ford to be terminated from the academy, the lawyer said.
A prosecutor told the court she did not wish to be heard on the matter.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen chose not to convict Ford, despite saying his actions "demonstrate a complete lack of respect".
"Any offence involving an assault on a police officer is serious whether it involves a Big Mac or otherwise," Ms Christensen said.
"[The officer] no doubt experienced distress and humiliation because of the act."
The special magistrate described the incident as "an isolated event" with Ford fully understanding "the implications that can occur in engaging in foolish drunk behaviour on his future career prospects".
"[Ford has] experienced the deterrent effect of going through the court process, being placed in a police vehicle, and coming before the court," she said.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
