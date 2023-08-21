Yass Valley Council is considering banning a book from libraries because of its "pro-sex stance and judgemental treatment of those who value virginity".
The deputy mayor of the town wants Welcome to Sex taken off the shelves and removed from the online index "due to its explicit content and inappropriate advice to children based on the book's claim it is for children and teens".
"I have read this book and consider while it does contain useful information, I was left disturbed by its showcase of sexual acts without relationship context graphically depicted like circus tricks," Cr Jasmin Jones said.
Her motion is to be debated by Yass Valley Council on Thursday.
She is also calling for a group of citizens to be appointed to vet books in future. She wants a "focus group to make recommendations to council".
The council's chief executive said the book had been moved in the library.
"Concerns over the book Welcome to Sex were raised with library staff. The staff responded to the concerns by placing the book in the non-fiction collection for adults and young adults," Chris Berry reported to the council.
Cr Jones is a well-known campaigner in Yass. She has five children, one of whom (Apollo) was born in a lay-by on the Barton Highway. It prompted her to campaign for better maternity facilities in Yass itself.
Now she has the guide to sex in her sights.
She says the "audience for this book is flagged for as young as 11 by the authors and in theory could be viewed by even younger readers who visit our library".
But the publishers of the book, Hardie Grant Children's Publishing, say it's aimed at people 14 and over: "This little book is packed with honest advice on everything you need to know about sex: how to know when you're ready and reasons not to have sex, exploring pleasure on your own to becoming sexually intimate with others, contraception and staying safe, how to communicate about sex, wobbly starts and awkward moments (including talking to your parents about sex)."
One of the authors, Dr Melissa Kang, is an academic at two universities in Sydney. The other, Yumi Stynes, does a podcast on women's health on the ABC.
Cr Jones is particularly concerned about the book's "specific advice to children regarding 'safe' ways to send nude photos".
Australia's eSafety Commissioner says: "Sharing, or threatening to share, a nude or sexual image or video without the consent of the person shown is a crime in Australia." It is also illegal to do so with consent if the person is under 18.
Cr Jones' concern is the illegality is not flagged up in the book.
But opinion on the book has been divided. There has been widespread approval from people who think teenagers need more no-nonsense information about sex.
A review on the Mumlyfe website (aimed at parents of older teenagers) praised it for "myth-busting" and "explaining that it's OK if (a) you don't want to have sex or (b) you do want to have sex or (c) you want to have sex but no one seems to want to have sex with you, this book is brilliant".
Whatever Yass Valley Council decides to do, the book is widely available. Dymocks, Harry Hartog, Amazon and countless sellers on eBay offer it.
"BIG W will continue to sell the parenting book Welcome to Sex as part of our parenting range," a spokesperson said.
"We know there has been a wide range of views about the book, however, it's disappointing that there have been multiple incidents of abuse directed at our store team members in the past 24 hours.
"To keep our team and customers safe, the book will now only be available online."
A previous spate of controversy saw the book climb up best-seller lists.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
