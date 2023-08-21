The Canberra Times
Nathan Booth inquest set to start at remote Murrumbidgee River location

By Blake Foden
August 21 2023
Cousin Richard Booth and sister Deanne Booth outside court in May, following a preliminary hearing of the Nathan Booth, inset, inquest. Pictures by Tim Piccione, supplied
An inquest into the suspicious death of an Indigenous man is set to begin at the remote river location where two schoolboys found his body.

