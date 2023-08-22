In this Disney production, A.A. Milne's characters - including Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet - are brought to life with life-size puppetry. Featuring classic songs including The Blustery Day and The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers, this show is suitable for ages. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on September 8 and 9, 2023, at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Threethirtyitis sufferer Mel Buttle returns with a brand-new hour of comedy. This show is an ode to our modern heroes, like people who can say "my left your right". It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Australia's biggest celebration of spring is coming soon to Commonwealth Park with this year's theme being Floral Wonderland. From September 16 to October 15, 2023 there will be more than 1 million blooms on display as well as entertainment, cultural celebrations, food and wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays, Nightfest and more. General entry to Floriade is free, some events are ticketed. For more information see: floriadeaustralia.com.
Stevens, who was lead singer for Noiseworks and, after Michael Hutchence's death, INXS, is performing The Noiseworks and INXS Collection with hits like Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, Don't Change, Hot Chilli Woman and more. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday, September 14 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Royal Czech Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky's ballet in which a bad fairy's spell means Princess Aurora falls asleep for 100 years. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on September 17 and 18, 2023 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
