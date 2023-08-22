Australia's biggest celebration of spring is coming soon to Commonwealth Park with this year's theme being Floral Wonderland. From September 16 to October 15, 2023 there will be more than 1 million blooms on display as well as entertainment, cultural celebrations, food and wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays, Nightfest and more. General entry to Floriade is free, some events are ticketed. For more information see: floriadeaustralia.com.