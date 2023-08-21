The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Intergenerational report to focus on increasing productivity: Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Miriam Webber
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A more productive economy will be "front and centre" in the impending intergenerational report, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.