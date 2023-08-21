They're fighting for finals positions up against two of the best teams in the NRL, but the Canberra Raiders are viewing it as the perfect playoffs preparation.
And their win over Canterbury was a step in the right direction that's given the Green Machine the confidence they can rise to the occasion against second-placed Brisbane and fifth-placed Cronulla.
That's who the sixth-placed Raiders face over the final two rounds of the regular season, starting against the Broncos at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
They're all but assured of their spot in the eight, but one more win would lock them in.
There's also the chance of earning a home final in the first week of the playoffs that's driving the Green Machine.
While many have written off the Raiders against the high-flying Broncos, Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana pointed to their win over them in Brisbane back in round six - when they'd been previously undefeated.
The Raiders also boast a good recent record against the Sharks, having beaten them in their past nine meetings.
"For sure. There's no better way going into finals than playing against two [top-five] teams," Rapana said.
"We can really build some confidence now and getting that win [against the Bulldogs] is massive.
"We were able to beat [the Broncos] up there at the start of the year, but they're a much better team than they were at the start.
"I know we can rise to the occasion playing against good teams."
Timoko scored a double against the Bulldogs, making him the Raiders' leading try-scorer on 11.
He's also 10th in the NRL for tackle busts (104), as he looked to turn those opportunities into points for the Green Machine.
The 23-year-old credited Rapana for his double, the Canberra fullback setting both of them up.
Timoko said the win was a step in the right direction, but they still needed to fix up "little errors" that keep letting their opponents back into the game.
He said there was no chance of complacency against a Broncos side that will be without star halfback Adam Reynolds (calf) - given they have the likes of fullback Reece Walsh and big bopper Payne Haas.
"I think it was a step in the right direction," Timoko said.
"We were finishing strong towards the end there, but just throughout the game we give away little errors and stuff that just lets opposition come back into the game.
"That's something we need to fix up, especially for the next two games and the run into the finals.
"They've got firepower all over the park, so even though Reynolds is such a massive part of their team they've still got threats all over.
"Just because one player's out they've got all different kinds of players that can cause us havoc. We just need to be on our game."
NRL ROUND 26
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
