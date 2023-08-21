The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders embrace tough pre-finals draw

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 21 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders centre Matt Timoko said their win over the Bulldogs, in which he scored a brace, was a step in the right direction. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders centre Matt Timoko said their win over the Bulldogs, in which he scored a brace, was a step in the right direction. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

They're fighting for finals positions up against two of the best teams in the NRL, but the Canberra Raiders are viewing it as the perfect playoffs preparation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.