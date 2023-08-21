But once the Voice referendum is done, we need to look beyond. Australians want to take this chance to keep talking about who we are, what we care about, how we can include each other better, how we can share opportunities and the benefits of Australian citizenhood more equitably. That genie is not going away. So a big thanks to the "no" campaign, as well as the "yes" - you've achieved a visibility and discussion about Indigenous recognition and national identity that otherwise might never have occurred.