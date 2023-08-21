Jamie Durie, Peter Pan and more: What Floriade 2023 has in store

With Floriade kicking off in just under a month, it's time to get the calendar out to start working out when you're going to go check out the iconic Canberra event.
And while the floral wonderland is always a drawcard, the festival has announced what else is in store at what is Australia's biggest celebration of spring.
Jamie Durie and gardening go hand in hand so it seems only fitting that the award-winning Australian designer and environmentalist is heading to this year's event.
September 17, Durie will head to Stage 88 from 12.30pm to share his love of all things gardens, design and sustainability. He will also meet and greet the Floriade crowds in our Floriade Wonderland Spiegeltent from 10am to 11am and again 2pm to 3pm.
Durie and his team have received more than 38 international design awards. Some of his noted achievements are gold medals for garden design in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, New Zealand. Jamie has also received multiple awards in Japan in the World Garden Design Competition and Pacific Flora, and the prestigious gold medal at The Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Durie is a much-loved television personality, an original host of Backyard Blitz and The Block Australia and a seven-time Logie Award winner.
Once again NightFest is shining a light on Floriade's dark side and showcasing many local and interstate performers in the process, including legendary artists Vika and Linda. The sisters will be performing on Stage 88 at NightFest on October 1 from 8pm.
Three stages will be live each night featuring Canberra based acts including Monica Moore, Finley Geach, Harry Cleverdon and Ben Drysdale.
NightFest will see the Wonderland Spiegeltent running two shows per night of Popcorn Underground, a world class cabaret. The adults-only show requires an additional ticket for entry which can be added when purchasing NightFest tickets online.
NightFest tickets are on sale now - $35 for adults, $27 child, $30 concession and $97 for a family of four - children under five are free. Adults-only spiegeltent tickets are also available for an additional $49 each.
During the day, kids can enjoy Circus Wonderland: A Neverland Adventure which will take you back in time to with J.M. Barrie's classic story about Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Pirates, Mermaids and a ticking crocodile.
The Circus Wonderland show will be on from September 23 to October 8. Bring the kids to Floriade during school holidays and enjoy the popular kids potting up workshops and live entertainment from Australian children's band The Beanies.
This year, Floriade is growing with the introduction of its first satellite site at Lanyon Homestead.
Enjoy beautiful blooms, entertainment and activities including Weekend Garden Tours, Grow Your Garden Plant Fair, Spring Wonderland Picnic Concert and more.
Entry to Lanyon Homestead is free but some events may be ticketed.
Everyone's favourite giant pink gnome is back and Canberra, he needs your help. Floyd, the amazing Floriade mascot, has lost his family.
Before he can resume his very important Floriade duties he needs to find all 36 of his family members which are spread across Canberra. Clues are given out on Floriade's socials so please check our Floriade Australia Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Each time you find a member of Floyd's Family, scan the QR code and enter the competition to win some amazing prizes. If you find all 36 family members you will go into the grand prize draw. Competition runs until September 11.
Floriade is at Commonwealth Park from September 16 to October 15.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
