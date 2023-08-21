A motorist was allegedly assaulted during a road rage incident in Canberra's north, ACT Policing report.
Police said a red Audi S3 and a green Holden Cruze were driving south along Flemington Road towards Mitchell on Saturday, August 19, when the drivers interacted multiple times along the road.
Both vehicles then stopped at the intersection of Flemington Road and Sanford Street in Mitchell, where the occupants of the Holden allegedly got out of the vehicle.
Police reported they then approached the driver of the Audi and assaulted them.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dash-cam footage in the lead up to it, are urged to reach out, police said in a statement.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7514967," they said.
"Information can be provided anonymously."
