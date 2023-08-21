The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Low equity scheme price cap will force Canberrans into high-density housing

By Letters to the Editor
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $750,000 housing equity scheme price cap for the ACT will limit people's housing choices to high density options. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The $750,000 housing equity scheme price cap for the ACT will limit people's housing choices to high density options. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

With a $750,000 property price cap under the federal government's new help-to-buy housing equity scheme, Canberra shares the same status as "the rest of NSW".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.