With a $750,000 property price cap under the federal government's new help-to-buy housing equity scheme, Canberra shares the same status as "the rest of NSW".
Sydney and regional NSW cities have a cap of $950,000; $850 000 is the cap for Melbourne and Victoria's regional cities.
This seems a convenient way of enforcing the ACT government's push to ensure up to 70 per cent of future development occurs on lucrative rezoned infill sites.
Developers, too, will benefit greatly as more low- and middle-income earners and families are forced to buy small dwellings in massive high-rise complexes and over-development projects on suburban blocks.
No wonder we are not hearing any squeals about the low ACT cap, let alone protests, from our four Labor representatives or from relevant ACT Labor/Greens ministers ("Serious concerns 'Help to Buy' scheme is unfair to ACT", August 18).
Perhaps they are ignoring the shortfall in social and community infrastructure and green space because they are only focused on high-density housing under the "70/30" urban planning strategy.
I've just watched a program that said "we all want to give our children the best food, housing, education, emotional supports and opportunities".
We have tried to do that over the last 40 years or more. What have we got in return? A generation that is overweight, dumbed down, over-excitable, self-centred and obsessed, self-entitled, overly diagnosed with mental illness and lacking empathy.
Not much of a return on the investment, then.
The Greens' rent-freeze idea is great. They just need to work on the other clauses that obviously have to accompany it on the grounds of fairness and equity.
Council (or in the ACT, territory) rates need to be frozen, too. We've had colossal year-on-year increases for as long as anyone can remember.
Condominium and body corporate fees need to be frozen as well given extravagant increases in the last decade soaring insurance costs, escalating utility and maintenance costs.
And, most importantly, action needs to be taken on the hidden costs of owning a recently built defective apartment.
Government failures to crack down on shoddy building practices have left many owners with no recourse but to use litigation to seek rectification and compensation.
It would also make sense to audit existing housing stock to identify properties being deliberately kept vacant by investors, many of whom reside overseas.
Given we've had decades of over-development it's hard to understand why there is a supply crisis.
This makes much more sense than just buying into the deregulated property industry's perennial "eliminate red tape" mantra.
At the suggestion of Ian Pearson (Letters, August 14) I went looking for the statue of John Gorton outside the building named for him. Despite having lived in Canberra for about a century between us it took us 15 minutes and a full circuit of the building to find Mr Gorton and his dog.
Talk about hidden in plain sight. Who is going to visit the car park where he sits? Surely he should be placed where passers-by can be reminded of his term as prime minister. Is this yet more incompetence by the NCA?
We are quite used to our "progressive" tax system, in which people on higher incomes, who can afford it, are taxed at higher rates.
All very fair and good, right?
So, instead of describing proposals for extra taxation on exorbitantly profitable companies as a "super tax", which makes it sound radically punitive, can we instead describe it less frighteningly - and more accurately - as a "progressive company profits tax"?
The recent article "Want to know about a working Indigenous Voice? ... ask us" states in part: "Only a mere fraction of the 9000 First Nations population in the ACT have taken part in the triennial vote for the members, but the members insist it is democratically elected and their mindset is full-time."
Yet "they have decried the ACT's status of having the worst rate of [Indigenous] incarceration in the nation".
I fail to see how this can be considered to be even close to a practical and effective model to follow at the national level.
It does seem to be a pristine example of empty tokenism.
Merrie Carling was right to highlight the disgraceful and barbaric situation in relation to the human rights of girls and women in Afghanistan (Letters, August 14).
A recent Amnesty International report stated restrictions on women's rights, freedom of the media and freedom of expression have increased exponentially under the Taliban.
Public executions and floggings are used as punishment for crimes such as murder, theft, "illegitimate" relationships or violating social norms.
The Taliban has also shut down the Ministry of Women's Affairs and replaced it with the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
If girls can't even participate in the secondary education system, and women are not fully utilised in professional occupations, this is a society on the slide.
As Afghanistan expert Professor William Maley has observed: "The idea of moderate Taliban proved about as useful as the idea of moderate white supremacists."
Who won? The Matildas, for showing fair play, sportsmanship, determination, adaptability, superb skills and dignity in a best ever result for Australian women's soccer at the World Cup.
The referees, who, in general, did an excellent job in keeping the games "free-flowing". The public, for their incredible support and enthusiasm. Channel 7 for their excellent coverage and commentary.
And, of course, all the venues for their provision of world-class facilities.
However, we should not forget the massive profits that this World Cup generated for media companies, caterers, ticket sellers, venue operators and governments.
Pressure is being applied to the federal government to increase funding, not only for soccer (with increased facilities).
But what about the businesses that benefited financially?
Shouldn't they be asked to contribute? Should this be a levy (say 10 per cent of net profit) or voluntary?
These are questions that should be pursued.
Does Paul Handscombe (Letters, 20 August) watch anything besides Aussies rules football?
He claims that's the only football code where a goal can only be scored with the foot. Both rugby codes require the foot to be used regardless of the type of goal attempted. Ditto gridiron.
None of these three allow a "pity" goal like a behind if the player misses.
As far as I know, Gaelic football is the only code that allows goals using either the foot or the hand.
Your feature on ALDI self-serve (Relax, August 20) missed one important point. If there's a glitch in a self-serve unit (and it's fairly frequent due to customers' lack of familiarity) there's seldom a specified staffer on hand to help.
Instead you have to wait for one of the checkout operators to leave their post to fix the fault. This means a wait for either the checkout queue or the self-serve customer - sometimes both.
The other day at Jamison, an elderly lady at the self-serve had problems that took several minutes to sort out while the checkout queue just had to grin and bear it. And it happens even during peak periods.
If that's not trying to save on employing sufficient staff I don't know what is. In comparison, Coles right next to ALDI always has a dedicated staff member in the self-serve area to help when necessary.
The NDIS doesn't seem to be a fair or consistent system of delivering services to many who need it the most.
I have two friends with special needs. One is receiving unbelievable over-the-top assistance. The other, languishing at home due to a stroke and unable to use his right arm or leg, receives very little assistance.
I was astounded when my friend who suffers from bipolar told me his support worker walks the dog for half an hour a day, cooks his dinner and more.
The arbitrariness is astounding.
Now that the sporting hysteria is over perhaps we can get back to getting on with the rest of our lives.
Whatever else can be said of the wonderful Matildas, they have proved to be a world-class team and something to build on for the future.
At the 2023 WWC the Matildas not only gave us magnificent soccer; they also made an invaluable contribution to enhancing social cohesion - something our politicians often fail to do. We thank the Matildas for that.
Why not allocate the money saved by states which committed to a public holiday if the Matildas won to women's sport?
Congratulations, Matildas. You have solved the debate over the public holiday in your honour.
I could not agree more with Ken Brazel. ("And the Diamonds?", Letters, August 21). Their 2023 World Cup win has been a silent achievement.
As well as the large carbon footprint of the military receiving little attention (Letters, August 16) so, too, does the carbon footprint of the space tourism industry. One launch apparently releases up to 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
If Lehrmann wants compensation let him be properly tried by a judge-only trial first.
Leon Arundell (Letters, August 18), we are all one under the Southern Cross. The Union Jack in the corner consists of Christian crosses from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Christianity was a life-saving influence in Australia.
The Greens should back the federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund. We will miss out on a new and bold project if there is no agreement. We need it very badly. It's time the Greens showed some pragmatism.
As someone who attended school during the 50-year hiatus when Australia did not have formal grammar instruction I am enjoying the commentary on gerunds in your letter pages tremendously. I thought a gerund was a creature from the Molesworth books, charmingly illustrated by Ronald Searle. How enlightening to find out otherwise.
I can see the headlines: "Russian spacecraft crashes on moon; President Putin blames Ukraine."
