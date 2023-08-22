A man who stalked his ex-partner unlawfully shared intimate images of the woman after discovering her new relationship and in order to "humiliate and embarrass", a court has found.
In a victim impact statement read to the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the woman described the image-based abuse as "unexpected and vengeful".
"You terrorised me, my partner and my friends," the victim said.
"I couldn't believe my eyes."
The 28-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, previously admitted to charges of aggravated stalking and aggravated non-consensual distribution of intimate images.
He escaped time behind bars after being handed a nine-month jail sentence, which the magistrate elected to wholly suspend, and an 18-month good behaviour order.
The court heard the offender stalked the woman between April 2022 and February 2023 after the pair broke up.
Despite her continued requests for him to cease contact, he repeatedly did so, sent her flowers, acted aggressively to her friends online and posted about her on his social media.
By February of this year, the offender became aggressive and threatening towards the woman and her new partner, mostly through social media.
"It's war time," the offender told the victim.
"You've created this monster, I've got nothing to lose.
"I'm going to wreck your life like you did mind."
The court heard the man, who spent most of Tuesday's sentence hearing with his head bowed, even made jokes about the woman's recently deceased grandmother.
He then sent four intimate images and one video of the victim, first to her partner and then to her friend.
"Enjoy being used c---face ... enjoy my sloppy seconds, mate," the man messaged along with the intimate images.
Prosecutor David Leggett said the offending had not been "in the heat of the moment" and showed a "level of persistence".
Mr Leggett said the image-based abuse intended to interfere with the woman's new relationship, and that deterrence, recognition of harm done and denunciation were needed in sentencing.
Legal Aid lawyer Ellie Wallis said the image-based abuse was "largely done out of anger and frustration" and described it as "quite emotive, quite impulsive".
"It's disturbing and offensive conduct," she said.
The offender's criminal history included breaches of personal protection orders in 2014 and 2015.
The magistrate convicted the man and ordered him to delete all versions of the intimate images in question.
