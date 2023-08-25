The Monkey King (Netflix): Based on the often adapted story Journey to the West by Wu Cheng'en, this animated story begins as the titular character (Jimmy O. Yang) is mysteriously born from a rock on top of a mountain. In a universe that thrives on cosmic order, overseen by the Immortals in Heaven, the little monkey is right away a sign of trouble, and the Jade Emperor (Hoon Lee) wishes to do away with him. But Buddha (BD Wong), who stands above all things, intervenes - the creature is powerful, he says, and has a great destiny ahead of him. The Monkey sets out to become one of the most fearsome warriors on Earth, in hopes of winning a place among the Immortal Ones.