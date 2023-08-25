Rose Gold (M):
This documentary gives viewers a courtside view as the Boomers win their history-making Olympic medal and affirm Australia as a force to be reckoned with in global basketball. Limited screenings.
Sound of Freedom (M):
After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. The film stars Jim Caviziel and Lucas Avila (pictured) and is based on a true story.
Heart of Stone (Netflix): In this spy thriller, international intelligence agent Rachel Stone (Gal Godot) must embark on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious artificial intelligence system known as "The Heart". Stone is tasked by the peacekeeping operation known as Charter to keep the object from falling into enemy hands. Also stars Jamie Dornan.
Jagged Mind (Disney+): In this horror movie, Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has a lot of black holes in her memory and is reliving the same first date over and over again. But why and how can she stop this eerie time loop that is slowly but surely breaking her mind?
The Monkey King (Netflix): Based on the often adapted story Journey to the West by Wu Cheng'en, this animated story begins as the titular character (Jimmy O. Yang) is mysteriously born from a rock on top of a mountain. In a universe that thrives on cosmic order, overseen by the Immortals in Heaven, the little monkey is right away a sign of trouble, and the Jade Emperor (Hoon Lee) wishes to do away with him. But Buddha (BD Wong), who stands above all things, intervenes - the creature is powerful, he says, and has a great destiny ahead of him. The Monkey sets out to become one of the most fearsome warriors on Earth, in hopes of winning a place among the Immortal Ones.
The Slumber Party (Disney+): In this teen variation on The Hangover, a group of girls have a slumber party at which a hypnotist tells them to live their best lives and let go of their inhibitions. In the morning, they notice strange things have happened - for example, one girl is missing an eyebrow and another is missing.
