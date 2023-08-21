How HR can remain effective in a remote workforce

Remote arrangements have had a significant impact on the workforce, in particular for employees in human resources. Picture Shutterstock

After years of hard work, you've done it. You've finished the assignments, passed the exams with flying colours and walked away with a degree or Masters in Human Resources. You hit the interview circuit, nail them all and land the job of your dreams in human resources (HR).

Then COVID-19 hits - and your way forward becomes unclear.

With the massive shift towards a combined in office and remote work there has been a significant change to human resources' ways of working and practices. Some methods have become obsolete while others have grown and altered into new hybrid arrangements. Below we review what exactly the role of human resources is, how remote work has impacted this function and how you can manage and remain an effective part of the remote workforce.

What does human resources actually do?

To this day human resources remains a somewhat ambiguous function in the corporate world. Most simply though, human resources are responsible for managing the employee life cycle and their ongoing well-being.

The employee lifecycle will include recruiting and hiring, managing onboarding and training and, when required, managing redundancies or firing of employees.

Ensuring the well-being of employees covers off managing leave such as maternity or carers leave, providing career growth and ongoing education. Human resources will also deal with some of the less pleasant scenarios such as workplace violations, managing disputes and handing down disciplinary actions.

The duties of human resources can be varied, ultimately what it comes down to though is they are, quite literally, a resource for humans.

How remote working has changed human resources

Although human resources can have a bad rep - think Michael Scott's intense hatred of human resources employee Tony Flenderson in The Office - it is evident organisations with a healthy and functioning human resources department realise significantly better business outcomes.

In the study published in Human Resources for Health it was found that human resource practices - directly or indirectly - linked to three key business outcomes including improved financial outcomes (net margin), organisational outcomes (client satisfaction) and human resource outcomes (reduced sick leave absences). The level of impact varied, however it cannot be denied the importance of a functioning human resources department to the business as a whole.

The introduction of more widely accepted remote work has had a serious impact in the way human resources execute to some of these outcomes. This includes changes on how new employees are recruited and onboarded, employee engagement and productivity, performance management and flex work and dealing with employee well-being and mental health.

Effectively managing the new norm

Learning to manage these key human resource outcomes from a remote work perspective is vital to creating a productive human resources department that can generate effective change in the workforce. This can be done in several ways.

Managing recruiting and onboarding

Remote work has allowed employees to log online anywhere in the world. This is a huge advantage for organisations who can now recruit top talent from across the globe rather than be restricted by the physical location of the business.

With this comes a change to the recruitment and onboarding processes managed by human resources, namely, they need to be remote-friendly. This has led human resources to adopt new online tools for interviewing including video conferencing software such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Onboarding journeys have also been reimagined for the online environment with providers like Employment Hero and Flare offering end-to-end services for new employees.

Managing flexible work arrangements

With an increase in flexible work comes an increase in admin relating to it. Human resources are required to manage these arrangements, ensure they are compliant and are shared among the relevant stakeholders to ensure there is no confusion which could lead to awkward, unnecessary conversations.

Human resources must also be proactive in their approach to supporting employees who require flexible work arrangements. This can involve working from home, non-standard hours or part time work. Managing and maintaining a healthy work-life balance should always be supported, be backed by human resources (within reason) and reviewed on a regular basis.

Increasing employee engagement and productivity

With remote work comes a level of trust between employer and employee - essentially faith that an employee is going to remain productive without reaching a micro-management level. If this trust is non-existence it can be difficult to manage remote work and there is an increased likelihood of employees seeking employment elsewhere.

Maintaining a balance between trust and actually measuring productivity is a difficult one, but is a vital role for human resources. Key ways to address this include the adoption of new collaboration tools, developing policies that address working from home and producing KPIs that relate to remote work to provide motivation.

A contentious practice in this area is tracking employee login and log out times. While an effective means to determine the exact hours an employee is working, it can foster an environment in which the employee can feel stressed or pressured to work longer hours for fear of being 'called out'.



Long-term this can lead to employee dissatisfaction and ultimately resignation. Determining whether this method is appropriate is the role of human resources, as is rolling it out in a way that will not cause distress to employees.

Ensuring employees well-being and mental health

Throughout COVID-19 the isolation and lack of social interaction had a detrimental impact to people world-wide. With the continuation of remote work, this has remained an issue and brought mental health and wellness to the forefront of human resource practices.

Providing support to employees in the form of access to resources and virtual wellness activities can help foster interaction and well-being in employees. As with flexible work arrangements, managing mental health should be a proactive activity within the human resources function.

Conclusion

The impact of remote work to human resource practices has been significant. By following the above advice, human resources can remain relevant and effective when dealing with employees.

