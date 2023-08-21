While nobody but the most rusted on Republicans are awaiting Donald Trump's "refutation" of electoral fraud charges on Tuesday with bated breath, it is an important set piece in his election bid.
Mr Trump, who owes everything to his seemingly iron grip on the GOP's ultra-conservative base, knows Hillary Clinton's "deplorables", while unlikely to be swayed by facts, have short attention spans.
The former The Apprentice star is very adept at filling the vacuum created by the relative mediocrity of his Republican rivals and the often mind-numbingly boring procrastinations, peregrinations and proclamations of the Biden White House. Tuesday's "drop" is the latest act in what, depending on your point of view, is either the greatest comedy or tragedy of our time.
Nothing more clearly demonstrates the disdain in which Mr Trump holds the other GOP candidates than his decision not to participate in any of the debates leading into the primaries.
"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" (sic) he posted on Truth Social on Monday.
This was highly strategic given the unassailable lead he has over his rivals. Mr Trump is on 62 per cent, Ron DeSantis is on 16 per cent, Vivek Ramaswamy is on 7 per cent, Mike Pence is on 5 per cent and Tim Scott is on 3 per cent.
Appearances by Mr Trump, regardless of the outcome, would give the other contenders exposure they desperately need. By choosing not to participate he is sucking the oxygen out of the room and turning the debates into non-events few will watch.
It should not be lost upon anybody that the most talked about, and arguably the most electable, politician in the US is a man who has not only been out office for almost three years but who is facing four indictments and dozens of criminal charges.
The latest polling has him neck and neck with Joe Biden in the contest for the presidency.
Mr Trump's latest indictment, for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to steal votes to overturn his defeat in Georgia in 2020, is a serious one.
It has the potential to be very sticky given 18 others including Trump's former lawyer and New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and former White House lawyer John Eastman, have also been indicted.
Mr Trump's greatest vulnerability is the risk one or more of his co-accused may do a deal in order to save their own skins.
That said, as was also the case with his indictments for allegedly covering up the payment of hush money to a porn star, for hoarding classified files, and over his alleged incitement of the January 6 riots, the latest charges seem to have done him far more good than harm.
It is unlikely he would be polling so well if he had been left alone to simmer in his own juice on his golf courses in Florida and elsewhere.
The flood of indictments and other charges has allowed him to hog the media limelight and to portray himself as the victim of persecution by dark forces determined to do whatever it takes to keep him out of the White House.
If Georgia's district attorney does put Mr Trump on trial next March - midway through the primaries - she may just be playing right into his hands.
This would give him a giant megaphone. He knows how to use it only too well.
