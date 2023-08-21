The Canberra Times
Charges the wind beneath Donald Trump's wings

By The Canberra Times
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 5:30am
While nobody but the most rusted on Republicans are awaiting Donald Trump's "refutation" of electoral fraud charges on Tuesday with bated breath, it is an important set piece in his election bid.

