The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mawson shops damaged in ram raid attack: police

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A CCTV image of a man police want to talk to about a ram raid at Mawson shops. Picture supplied
A CCTV image of a man police want to talk to about a ram raid at Mawson shops. Picture supplied

Police are looking to talk to this man about a ram raid at Mawson shops in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.