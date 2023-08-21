Police are looking to talk to this man about a ram raid at Mawson shops in June.
They said a stolen white Subaru Impreza was driven through a shopfront at the Mawson shops, causing extensive damage to two businesses, about 3am on Thursday, June 8.
The car was later found burnt out in Fisher.
Police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they believe was involved in the incident, and are asking any one who recognises him or saw the incident to contact them. They said anyone who could help should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at the website and quote 7451782.
