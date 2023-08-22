The Canberra Times
Ryan Kyle Tonna faces ACT Magistrates Court for money laundering

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 22 2023 - 11:55am
A "street-level dealer" laundered more than $20,000 involving dozens of bank transfers with references including "skank allowance", "yo sup", "homie" and "vapes".

