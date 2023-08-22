A "street-level dealer" laundered more than $20,000 involving dozens of bank transfers with references including "skank allowance", "yo sup", "homie" and "vapes".
The man's lawyer told a court his client had not been "living the high life" but was "something of a battler" who was "a long way from the top of the supply chain".
The ACT Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Ryan Kyle Tonna had spent 101 days behind bars since his June arrest.
Tonna, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering, and single counts of drug trafficking and joint commission minor theft.
The court heard Tonna had received $18,101 across dozens of bank transfers over several months in 2022.
Agreed facts, tendered to the court, state some of these transfers were referenced as "gumtree purchase", "skank allowance", "yo sup", "homie" and "vapes".
In June 2022, police found $3350 cash, more than 33 grams of methamphetamine, clip seal bags and a set of scales in a bumbag in Tonna's possession.
Tonna also stole $169 worth of "meat items" from Woolworths in Dickson.
The 25-year-old's lawyer, Andrew Fraser, said Tonna was "something of a battler" who was "still a very long way from the top of the supply chain".
Mr Fraser said his client had "not been living the high life" by driving around a "sports car and the like".
He told the court Tonna had a drug addiction stemming from a serious physical assault and PTSD.
"[Tonna] acknowledges the link between his own drug use and offending ... plus the impact on the community and people he sold drugs to," Mr Fraser said.
A prosecutor said Tonna's actions "amount to that of a street-level dealer".
They told the court "a number of small but repeated transactions" were deposited directly into Tonna's bank account.
"It certainly does seem to be a case of dealing to feed the defendant's addiction," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate Robert Cook is set to hand down his sentence on August 29.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times.
