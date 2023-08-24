Canberra soccer officials have raised concerns the city does not have the facilities to cope with the looming boom in female participation.
Experts predict player numbers, particularly among young girls, will surge on the back of the Matildas' World Cup heroics.
The team united the nation en route to a fourth-placed finish, its best result in the competition's history.
With record television ratings and Matildas stars such as Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso inspiring a generation of youngsters, soccer clubs are preparing for a rise in registrations next season.
Already a number of Canberra clubs have received a surge in interest from new players and summer competitions are also expected to reach new highs.
The situation has left officials increasingly concerned, however, about how to accommodate hundreds, or thousands, of new players.
The city's sporting facilities are already at breaking point, with multiple local associations calling out for more investment from the ACT government.
The federal government announced a $200 million package for women's programs and facilities on Saturday, however it remains to bee seen how much of that funding will end up in the capital.
Capital Football will add five fields when the trouble-plagued Throsby Home of Football project is eventually finished, but with that facility still years away from completion, chief executive Ivan Slavich said more grounds are needed as soon as possible.
"We need more fields," Slavich said.
"The Throsby facility will give us three new fields in stage one and another two in stage two. There are fields being built at Molonglo Valley which are long overdue. People have moved to these areas but the fields aren't there yet.
"We're trying to push ahead but we need it now. If you take the Kanga Cup, we used 47 fields for 1100 games; every week we're using these fields.
"I applaud the federal government for the initiative, it's fantastic and long overdue, people have been calling for it for years. I hope the project doesn't become too bureaucratic and slow putting the money where it's needed."
While soccer grounds are currently in the spotlight, multiple sports across the region have voiced their desire for more facilities in the ACT. Basketball matches are commencing as late as 11pm to cope with demand and a shortage of courts.
Cricket officials have expressed their desire for more turf wickets as part of the push for a new centre of excellence.
The ACT government has announced upgrades to existing facilities and plans for new fields throughout the past year, with a focus on female-friendly upgrades. Along with Molonglo Valley and Throsby, cricket and football grounds are set to be built at Stromlo.
Clubs have, however, criticised the government for the pace of the works and called for a large-scale vision for community sport facilities as Canberra's population surges.
Slavich identified female-friendly facilities as one of his organisation's three priorities in the coming months. The other two are the Throsby development and increased financial support for Canberra United.
"There are three areas of urgency for us when it comes to women's football, one is community facilities right across Canberra and the region," Slavich said. "We really don't have adequate facilities and grounds.
"We have situations where women and girls are getting changed on the sidelines so fixing that is a priority."
