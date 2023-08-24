The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Women's World Cup: Fears over capacity to manage surge in participation

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are fears Canberra does not have the facilities to handle the expected surge in girls soccer participation. Picture by Gary Ramage
There are fears Canberra does not have the facilities to handle the expected surge in girls soccer participation. Picture by Gary Ramage

Canberra soccer officials have raised concerns the city does not have the facilities to cope with the looming boom in female participation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.