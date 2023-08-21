The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Phil Davis announces AFL retirement

By Roger Vaughan
Updated August 21 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Giants captain Phil Davis has retired from the AFL. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Former Giants captain Phil Davis has retired from the AFL. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former Greater Western Sydney captain Phil Davis, one of the most important figures in the AFL expansion club's young history, has ended his playing career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.