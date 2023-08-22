The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra forecast: rain and thunderstorms expected before dry weather takes over

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Bad things' come in threes. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cloudy weather for Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.