'Bad things' come in threes. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cloudy weather for Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.
At the moment, Canberra is shrouded by overcast skies accompanied by a consistent chill. It was 5 degrees at the airport and almost 7 degrees at Tuggeranong at 8.30am.
It's already been raining out west in the mountain ranges, and as a cold front approaches the region thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late evening.
Bureau meteorologist Jiwon Park said a storm could be brewing due to the high amounts of moisture in the air.
"If the front has no linkage to moisture then it's just the dry changes - temperature drops and the windy conditions that's all. But if the cold front actually attracts moisture then it can bring showers or thunderstorms. Today's cold front will be the second category," Mr Park said.
In the coming hours, showers may turn into storms but they are unlikely to be severe. Northwesterly winds are also expected to pick up as the day goes on with a warm top of 18 degrees in store.
As for the rest of the working week, maximum temperatures will remain well above the August average of 13 degrees. As the cold front moves through on Wednesday, maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 18 degrees until Friday.
"We expect clear and dry weather conditions until the weekend," Mr Park said.
Easterly winds will take over on the weekend which may bring a few millimeters of rain, but not too much. Next week, however, maximum temperatures will drop to the mid teens.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
