The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

CIT's new Woden campus to bring green, safer spaces and a better public transport interchange

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest change to Woden's town centre in 50 years is a step closer with the Canberra Institute of Technology's future campus on track to open in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.