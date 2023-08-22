The Canberra Times
James Henry admits theft of nearly $50,000 from Officeworks Fyshwick

By Blake Foden
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:40am
James Henry leaves court after pleading guilty. Picture by Blake Foden
A former Officeworks manager has admitted stealing nearly $50,000 from the retailer's Fyshwick store by giving himself 260 fake refunds.

