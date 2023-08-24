In the US, Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel) is a veteran Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations, charged with tracking down and arresting people who possess and distribute child pornography. It's emotionally and physically draining work and he's struck when a similarly affected colleague says that although they've arrested many people, they have not saved a single child from being molested and exploited. Even though many of the children abused are in other countries, Tim, a father of six, decides to take a more active approach to help them.