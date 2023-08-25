The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

9 Tennyson Crescent, Forrest designed by Ken Oliphant for sale after 20 years

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An "influential" Forrest property built in the late 1920s and designed by Ken Oliphant has been listed for sale for the first time in 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.