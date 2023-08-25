An "influential" Forrest property built in the late 1920s and designed by Ken Oliphant has been listed for sale for the first time in 20 years.
Sitting on just more than 3500 square metres, the property could sell for more than $6 million based on recent sales.
Intricate timber panelling, grand fireplaces, hardwood floors and meticulously manicured gardens are all part of home's charm. Alongside the four-bedroom house is a three-bedroom cottage that was added in the 1970s.
The original property at 9 Tennyson Crescent was designed by Mr Oliphant, one of Canberra's first independent architects, and built in 1928 for local dentist S.J. Ryan.
The home, known as Darlington, featured in Home Beautiful magazine in 1931.
Described as a "fine residence", the home was highlighted for its "beautiful views of the city and the surrounding hills".
It is those views, and the ones across the home's manicured lawns and 100-year-old magnolia tree, that owner Janine Skrbinsek will miss most.
"It's like I'm in my own botanical garden," she said.
The school teacher and her husband Shayne, a business owner, bought the home in 2003 and are only the fourth owners.
It was the "enormity of the block" and the historic, original home that drew them to the property.
"We could see there was potential in fixing up the place and loving it a little more and just being the next custodians of this gorgeous house," Ms Skrbinsek said.
Their two children, Oscar and Angus, have now grown up and moved out, so the couple have decided to downsize.
The home is the earliest Oliphant-designed house in the heritage-registered Blandfordia 4 housing precinct, an ACT Heritage Council document states.
"A charming house with Georgian Revival influences in its symmetry of front terrace, French doors, semicircular entrance porch, side verandah and matching semicircular bay window (faceted) to the dining room, it must have been widely admired and influential as an Australian 'dream home'," the document states.
From the 1940s, the Tennyson Crescent house was home to journalists Frank and Marjorie Chamberlain, and from 1949, home to journalist Edward Waterman.
It changed hands again in 2003 for $1,735,000, CoreLogic records show.
After moving in, Janine and Shayne set about updating the home, starting with the exterior. They installed gates, fixed the driveways and updated the established gardens.
Then they tackled the interior, with a goal to take the home back to its original state. The walls and ceilings were replaced but original elements, like the ceiling roses and picture rails, were replicated throughout.
They also updated the 1970s-built cottage at the rear of the property, which has since been used to house visiting family and friends.
Today, the main house features four bedrooms, a study, home cinema and an oversized laundry with underfloor heating. Outside there's a fibre-glass pool, entertaining decks and a pizza oven.
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra said it was rare for a home like this to come up for sale.
"These owners have been there for 20 years so you're going to be waiting 20 or 30 years to get into some thing of this calibre," she said.
"They're not very easy to find and particularly something that has been looked after in such a nice way."
Ms Harget wouldn't reveal a price guide but pointed to recent sales in the area.
Peter Blackshaw's former home on Monaro Crescent, Red Hill sold late last year for just under $6.5 million.
Meanwhile, the former home of Geocon boss Nick Georgalis on nearby Moresby Street sold in April for $6.66 million.
But she said it was hard to compare Darlington to other Canberra houses.
"The home is spectacular but the land holding is priceless," Ms Harget said.
The property is scheduled for auction on September 16.
Mrs Skrbinsek hoped the next "custodians" would love the home as much as they had.
"It's just one of those magical properties [and] something that Canberra needs to cherish. Hopefully someone will buy it and move in and live here for another 20 years," she said.
