Heart of Stone is riddled with would-be witty banter and chunks of clumsy expository dialogue. It's also so laden with cliches you could make a drinking game out of them. To name a few: there's the stood-down agent who goes rogue, the revelation that someone is not who they appeared to be, a group of people identified by codenames, and a ruthless big bad villain with a grandiose scheme who talks about it to someone instead of simply killing them. There are more, so be warned. Bottoms up!