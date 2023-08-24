The Canberra Times
Review: Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot a spy thriller full of cliches and clumsy dialogue

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 9:00pm
Heart of Stone

M, 123 minutes. Netflix

2 stars

Star Gal Gadot was one of the producers of this action spy movie that seems intended to launch another Mission: Impossible-style franchise. I'm not sure that will, or should, happen.

