Witnesses heard calls for help at Gibraltar Falls on Monday evening and ACT Policing believe this could mean someone has gone missing.
People who were parked off Corin Road near the closed Gibralter Falls entrance heard calls for help about 5.30pm.
Police and ACT Parks rangers searched the area but no one in need was found. Drones were also used in the search.
The search was suspended about midnight and resumed early on Tuesday morning.
Police urgently want to speak to anyone who visited the waterfall or were in the vicinity on Monday afternoon.
Community members who knew family or friends visiting the area on Monday have also been asked to contact ACT Policing.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 quoting reference 7516648.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.