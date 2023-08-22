The Canberra Times
ACT Policing searching near Gibraltar Falls for possible missing person

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:00am
Pictured here, the 50 metre drop at Gibralter Falls. The waterfall is about 45 kilometres from Canberra. Picture by Jay Cronan
Witnesses heard calls for help at Gibraltar Falls on Monday evening and ACT Policing believe this could mean someone has gone missing.

