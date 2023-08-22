Police have halted their search of the area around Gibraltar Falls where cries for help were heard on Monday.
A decision will be taken on Wednesday morning about whether to resume.
The search started after witnesses heard calls for help on Monday evening. ACT Policing believed this could have meant that someone had gone missing.
But after 24 hours of search, the effort was called off as night fell. A spokesman said the situation would be reassessed in the morning.
"ACT Policing has suspended the search at Gibraltar Falls, with nothing of interest located following an extensive search of the area today. Investigations into the circumstances of this matter are ongoing," the police said.
On Monday at about 5.30pm, people parked off Corin Road near the closed Gibraltar Falls entrance said they heard calls for help.
Police and ACT Parks rangers searched the area but no one in need was found. Drones were also used in the search.
The search was suspended about midnight on Monday and resumed early on Tuesday morning.
Police urgently want to speak to anyone who visited the waterfall or were in the vicinity on Monday afternoon.
Community members who knew family or friends visiting the area on Monday have also been asked to contact ACT Policing.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 quoting reference 7516648.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
