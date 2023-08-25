The Slumber Party (PG, 82 minutes)
3 stars.
Who would have thought that the plot of The Hangover would make for a good and family-appropriate kids film?
The answer is the folks at Disney, in this movie aimed at the pre-teen and early-teen demographic hits the Disney+ streaming service this week and if your kids are looking for something to kill a few hours, I highly recommend it.
The plot revolves around a group of friends waking up after an epic party with no memories of their actions and having to piece their night back together to find a missing friend.
Doesn't that sound like the plot of The Hangover? The screenplay actually gives a "based on" credit to Jen Malone's YA novel The Sleepover, adapted by Fuller House staff writer Eydie Faye.
I'm not implying plagiarism is involved here, as that plot also describes pretty much every weekend of my 20s, it's quite familiar, and the filmmakers pitching it to kids without being inappropriately adult is quite refreshing.
On the eve of their respective parents' wedding, future step-sisters Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera) and Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen) throw a birthday slumber party celebrating Anna Maria's birthday, inviting besties Megan (Darcy Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang).
Veronica has invited what she feels will be show-stopping birthday party entertainment in the form of hypnotist Mesmer (Titus Burgess) who puts the girls into a trance that will make them have an uninhibited night of fun, with the promise that he will call them in the morning with the code word that will break the spell.
Cut to the next morning and Megan, the film's narrator, has had one eyebrow shaved off and she has no idea how or why.
Near her is Veronica who may have written her name on the wall of the family basement in a suspicious brown substance (it's Nutella, don't panic), and friend Paige similarly has no idea about what happened the previous evening.
With Anna Maria nowhere to be found, the girls do their best Nancy Drew to follow the clues that might lead to her whereabouts, taking them to their new high school, then a rival high school, and an elaborate flight through their suburban neighbourhood on the back of the rival high school's football mascot.
What a fun film. I love a good teen comedy, and this sits squarely on the PG side of the spectrum, tightly paced, and with screenwriter Eydie Faye using all of her best kid-appropriate gags.
"What the duck?" says one of the girls when the family bathtub is filled with ducklings stolen from their high school science lab, one of the many clues they hope will lead them to their lost friend.
Burgess from The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is fun, as are Dallas Liu as Paige's helpful older brother and a barnful of character actors giving the girls heck in an onion eating contest they find themselves enrolled in.
This is one of those films to throw on for your bored eight-to-12-year-olds, and where you might find yourself sitting down and laughing along with them.
This is the biggest film to date for television movie director Veronica Rodriguez, and she shoots it in a winningly bright style with a similar approach to set design and costuming, not so much a Disney palette as the colourful evolving eye of the pre-teen girl just starting to notice boys but not yet prepared to part with her stuffed toys and horse posters.
The four teenage lead performers are all strong actors, and director Rodriguez reins in that usual cheesy Disney Channel hammy acting. I can see one or two of these girls with big careers ahead.
