The historic female majority on the High Court full bench will last just over a year, with the appointment of "outstanding jurist" Justice Stephen Gageler as the 14th chief justice.
After extensive consultations, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Tuesday announced that Justice Gageler would replace the trailblazing Chief Justice Susan Kiefel as Chief Justice on November 6 upon her retirement.
Chief Justice Kiefel announced her retirement in June.
NSW Supreme Court judge, Justice Robert Beech-Jones, has been appointed to fill the High Court vacancy created by Justice Gageler's chief justice appointment.
Justice Gageler, who has served on the High Court since 2012, is a former solicitor-general and the court's most senior judge after Justice Kiefel.
In a statement, the Prime Minister and Attorney-General said Justice Gageler had an "outstanding reputation" as a jurist and had served on the High Court with distinction.
"He is highly respected for his leadership abilities and deep knowledge and understanding of constitutional law," the statement read.
The new appointments mean Australia's highest court will no longer be female-dominated.
Last October, the High Court had a majority of female judges for the first time, with Justice Jayne Jagot taking over from Justice Patrick Keane.
Justice Beech-Jones, who has a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Bachelor of Science from the Australian National University, has served on the NSW Supreme Court since 2012. He was appointed Chief Judge of the Common Law Division and a Judge of Appeal in 2021.
He will also commence on November 6.
The government said it had consulted extensively over the chief justice decision, including with all state and territory Attorneys-General, the Shadow Attorney-General, the heads of the Federal Courts and state and territory Supreme Courts, state and territory Bar associations and law societies, National Legal Aid, Australian Women Lawyers, the National Association of Community Legal Centres and deans of law schools across the country.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
