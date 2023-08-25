Kandahar. MA15+, 119 minutes. 3 stars.
Michael Caine has said in interviews, when asked why he was in so many great films, that he just said yes to every film he was asked to be in and he was lucky that occasionally one of them was good.
I feel like Gerard Butler might have the same approach to choosing roles, because I feel like I've seen him in a number of new release films this past year alone.
I wouldn't say this direct-to-Amazon Prime thriller was great, but it is a well-made bit of filmmaking in a genre we're starting to see a lot of, but with enough of a difference to keep you hooked.
That genre is the Western powers examining, through film, their failure in Afghanistan and our new relationship with the country in this post-extraction world.
That does make this film sound a little more intellectual than the Rambo meets The Covenant meets Jason Bourne that filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh gives us.
When we first meet Tom Harris (Butler), he is working with colleague Oliver (Tom Rhys Harries) as a telecom technician on the outskirts of the Afghanistan capital and talking his way out of being shot by Taliban officials, suspicious of these Westerners tinkering around with the country's communications system.
They're right to have been suspicious, because Tom and Oliver are CIA freelancers and they've just given the Americans comms access to a secret nuclear production facility.
Tom ought to be straight back to his native Scotland where his teenage daughter's birthday awaits, but he accepts one last assignment in-country, collecting his interpreter Mo (Navid Negahban) and heading out await instructions.
Things go very wrong for Tom when the Americans detonate the nuclear facility and his identity as the probable culprit is released to the Taliban, ISIS and other anti-Western forces.
He becomes the country's most wanted man.
Tom and Mo are now in a race against time to get to the capital city of Kandahar and to an MI6 flight to Europe and safety, but between them are some of the world's most practised terrorists.
The screenplay from the inventively named Mitchell LaFortune is a little derivative, a little familiar.
We've only just enjoyed the military flick The Covenant with Jake Gyllenhaal's trooper getting smuggled across Afghanistan by his interpreter, and in Butler's most recent film Plane he's a desperate man trying to escape terrorists and make it home to see his daughter.
Familiar plotting aside, there is a strength in LaFortune's script, in the equal weight given to the characters from all sides. The Western characters aren't automatically the good guys, we're reminded throughout they're not in their own country and their actions have civilian consequences, due perhaps to LaFortune's pre-screenwriter career in military intelligence.
I hope LaFortune sticks to his new career - the nuance he brings to the geopolitical elements outweighs the trope-heavy plotting.
Waugh has directed Butler twice previously, in Greenland and Angel Has Fallen, and he allows the Scot to give his brooding taciturn turn.
While the film takes quite a deal of time to set up its characters and move into thriller-action mode, when it does Waugh gives us some spectacular set pieces, including a handheld camera Paul Greengrass-style race through a suburban market and a few explosive showpieces.
Aussie Travis Fimmel, Ragnar Lothbruk himself, has a small and gutsy role as a Special Forces man who helps Mo and Tom in their race to the finish line.
